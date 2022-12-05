OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday Dec. 5: Your stellar birthday gift is the eradication of self-doubt. Imagination will thrive in its absence; a vision of possible futures comes together. Pretend like you're on an improvisation team with your own thoughts and with the people around you. Relationships get strong, and the team will bring home the gold.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everyone will get to the future at the same time. No amount of money can make next week come sooner or today last longer. Cherish your time and protect it from anyone who seems to devalue it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Create routines that will help you succeed. Pay attention to what affects your physical and mental energy levels. Your most productive stretches are those that tap into your natural rhythms.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When the competition gets more intense, so do you. It will actually be a blessing to have a reason to work harder. Your choices will be cut and dried: either advance and achieve, or retreat and watch someone else achieve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've received answers you don't much like, but you don't have to settle for them indefinitely. Stay open. No answer is final. Feelings change. In time, "no" could become "yes"; "yes" could become "of course."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One way to make the world more beautiful is to see it that way. You're on the lookout for vivid moments, and the world will not disappoint. The insight you bring to matters will elevate them. You go deeper; they get higher.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Preparation is the difference between successful work and a waste of time. Make sure you have the right tools for the job. Look into what you'll need. Getting it right from the start will save you time, energy and money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Before you can put the important stuff first, you have to know what's important to you. You'll get clear on that today. Your No. 1 priority will be handled. The rest is up to the whims of destiny.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When a bee becomes incensed, it stings the offender to its own detriment. Anger is less costly for humans, but it's still something worth calculating. De-escalate tension whenever possible. Bring calm wherever you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Patience isn't the most exciting virtue, and there are many who don't see its appeal. However, those who have patience can win the whole game just by avoiding the mistakes that impatient people make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your appetites, needs and wishes are changing, so refrain from declaring what you want. Stay lighthearted and experimental for now. You are still learning what's good for you, what delights you and where those things intersect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When an action is right, it makes you brave. You don't even have to think about your move. You dive in, and instinct takes it from there. There is no time for fear in the moment of action, though it could creep in after the fact.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just because you're not in step with the others doesn't mean your timing is off. It only means you're marching to something else. Awareness is key here. What is driving your rhythm? Only you can tell which beat is right for you.

BULLISH LUNAR LINEUP

The lunar conjunction of Uranus in the sign of the bull refers to financial markets. Bullish markets signal growth and investor confidence, and the Uranian influence suggests ebullient outcomes. It's important to note that such things seem surprising at the time, though the educated see the cumulative energies involved.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Walt Disney was born on this day in 1901. The icon of imagination who fathered The Walt Disney Company and changed the shape of the entertainment world forever was born under the independent-minded, curious, passionate and worldly influence of Sagittarius. Disney's natal moon was in Libra, the sign of art, beauty and relationships. Mars, Jupiter and Saturn were in ambitious Capricorn.



