100 years ago

Dec. 5, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- Landowners in this section have declared war on hunters, many of the farmers posting their lands in an effort to keep trespassers off their lands. The farmers contend that the quail have been declared to be the best natural exterminator of the boll weevil known and that they intend to use all necessary precautions to give them opportunity to eat the larvae worms and weevils.

50 years ago

Dec. 5, 1972

• The Internal Revenue Service has ordered the Bearden Lumber Company of Bearden to refund more than $24,000 to customers in 21 states. The IRS said the company had illegally raised the prices of hardwood lumber in violation of federal economic stabilization regulations. The IRS said this is the largest refund an Arkansas company has had to make since the price control regulations went into effect in August 1971. The IRS said the company has agreed to roll back prices an average of about $19,000 a year.

25 years ago

Dec. 5, 1997

• Reynolds Metals Inc. withheld data and presented erroneous information to federal environmental officials about hazardous wastes at a Clark County facility, an attorney asserted Thursday. The attorney represents four aluminum companies that are battling Reynolds Metals over the facility, which treats spent potliner... In 1988 and 1989, Reynolds' research and development division tested landfill leachate from a Reynolds pilot plant at Hurricane Creek and found that the liquid had a pH higher than 12.5 and high levels of cyanide and fluoride, said Les Sotsky, an attorney representing the four aluminum companies. Sotsky told the investigative committee Thursday that in 1989 Reynolds applied to have the kiln residue taken off the EPA's hazardous list -- or delisted -- but omitted the data from the pilot plant that showed the residue was caustic... Sotsky also told the committee that Reynolds later withheld data showing high cyanide, fluoride and arsenic levels at the facility from reports required by the EPA in order to comply with the delisting.

10 years ago

Dec. 5, 2012

• Pulaski County sheriff's detectives were investigating racially inflammatory graffiti on a church Tuesday, a day after the pastor found white-power symbols painted in white on the church, which has a predominantly black congregation. The signs, which minister James Hayes suspects were painted sometime Sunday night or Monday morning, did about $8,000 in damage on the north side of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church... Pulaski County sheriff 's spokesman Lt. Carl Minden said investigators are looking at the vandalism as "criminal mischief," but that they haven't ruled out a potential hate-crime investigation... Arkansas does not have a criminal hate-law statute. Minden said he didn't think the FBI had been contacted, but that the agency could be called in.