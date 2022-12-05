Pine Bluff man arrested in shooting death of teen

Pine Bluff police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old on July 18th, according to a Monday new release from the city’s Police Department.

Cartez Davis, 18, of Pine Bluff, was charged with capital murder Friday in connection with the deadly shooting that happened at 1118 W. 5th Ave. According to the release, police also arrested one juvenile suspect during their investigation.

Authorities learned that Davis returned to Pine Bluff Friday and was in a specific area and vehicle, according to the release. Detectives were able to locate him along with two other people in the vehicle who were arrested and charged in hindering Davis' apprehension.

All three people in the vehicle were booked into the Jefferson County jail.

A 9 mm handgun recovered during the arrest has been sent to the crime lab for analysis, the release said.

Police said there are no additional suspects in their investigation.

An online jail roster indicated Davis was still in custody Monday afternoon.