Razorbacks place 5 on AP's All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — Five Arkansas football players were voted All-SEC on Monday by members of The Associated Press.

Running back Raheim Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders were voted to the first team, and offensive linemen Dalton Wagner and Beaux Limmer were voted to the second team.

Raheim Sanders was one of five unanimous selections for the team. Other unanimous picks were Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns and edged Sanders for the league rushing title. Sanders rushed for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Drew Sanders, who transferred from Alabama prior to the season, ranked second in the SEC with 9.5 sacks and led the Razorbacks with 103 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. Sanders also intercepted a pass and forced three fumbles.

His sack total narrowly trailed his former teammate Anderson, who led the league with 10 sacks. Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

Stromberg was Arkansas’ highest-rated offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus and finished the season with a grade of 82.0. He declared for the NFL Draft last week and will not play in the Razorbacks’ game against Kansas at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

PFF gave Limmer and Wagner similar grades of 79.8 and 79.7, respectively. Those were the fourth- and fifth-best offensive grades for Arkansas offensive players this season, behind Raheim Sanders, Stromberg and quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named offensive player of the year and Anderson from Alabama was the league’s defensive player of the year. Judkins was newcomer of the year and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was named SEC coach of the year.

First-Team Offense

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR Dominic Lovett, Missouri

T Broderick Jones, Georgia

T Darnell Wright, Tennessee

G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

PK Joack Podlesny, Georgia

AP Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

First-Team Defense

DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

DT Byron Young, Alabama

LB Will Anderson, Alabama

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S Christopher Smith, Georgia

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Second-Team Offense

WR Antwane Wells, South Carolina

WR Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

T Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

T Jayon Foster, Missouri

G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

G Ethan White, Florida

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

PK Will Reichard, Alabama

AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team Defense

DE Derick Hall, Auburn

DE Byron Young, Tennessee

DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

CB D.J. James, Auburn

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

S Brian Branch, Alabama

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M