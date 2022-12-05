Razorbacks place 5 on AP's All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — Five Arkansas football players were voted All-SEC on Monday by members of The Associated Press.
Running back Raheim Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders were voted to the first team, and offensive linemen Dalton Wagner and Beaux Limmer were voted to the second team.
Raheim Sanders was one of five unanimous selections for the team. Other unanimous picks were Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.
Judkins rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns and edged Sanders for the league rushing title. Sanders rushed for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Drew Sanders, who transferred from Alabama prior to the season, ranked second in the SEC with 9.5 sacks and led the Razorbacks with 103 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. Sanders also intercepted a pass and forced three fumbles.
His sack total narrowly trailed his former teammate Anderson, who led the league with 10 sacks. Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.
Stromberg was Arkansas’ highest-rated offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus and finished the season with a grade of 82.0. He declared for the NFL Draft last week and will not play in the Razorbacks’ game against Kansas at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.
PFF gave Limmer and Wagner similar grades of 79.8 and 79.7, respectively. Those were the fourth- and fifth-best offensive grades for Arkansas offensive players this season, behind Raheim Sanders, Stromberg and quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named offensive player of the year and Anderson from Alabama was the league’s defensive player of the year. Judkins was newcomer of the year and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was named SEC coach of the year.
First-Team Offense
WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
WR Dominic Lovett, Missouri
T Broderick Jones, Georgia
T Darnell Wright, Tennessee
G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
PK Joack Podlesny, Georgia
AP Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
First-Team Defense
DE BJ Ojulari, LSU
DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT Byron Young, Alabama
LB Will Anderson, Alabama
LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S Christopher Smith, Georgia
S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Second-Team Offense
WR Antwane Wells, South Carolina
WR Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt
T Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
T Jayon Foster, Missouri
G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
G Ethan White, Florida
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
PK Will Reichard, Alabama
AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team Defense
DE Derick Hall, Auburn
DE Byron Young, Tennessee
DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
CB D.J. James, Auburn
S Jordan Battle, Alabama
S Brian Branch, Alabama
P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M