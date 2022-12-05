Sanders will nominate Arkansas State Police commander for secretary of public safety

An Arkansas State Police troop commander will be nominated to serve as secretary of public safety under Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders announced during a news conference Monday morning that she will nominate Mike Hagar to serve as secretary of public safety and director of state police. Hagar currently serves as commander of Troop A, which serves Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke and Saline counties.

"He understands the needs of law enforcement and has the respect of law enforcement," Sanders said during the news conference.

Sanders also announced that A.J. Gary will remain as the director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. Gary was originally appointed director in 2016 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders said Hagar and Gary are an important part of her plan to address crime across the state.

"Protecting the people of Arkansas is one of, if not the most important responsibility of the governor," Sanders said. "... Arkansas will not only be the best state to live and raise a family, but also be one of the safest."