Sheriff arrested on gun, drug charges

State troopers on Saturday afternoon arrested the Johnson County sheriff on gun and drug charges, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was held in the Crawford County jail Saturday night after troopers found firearms and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 71, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

When reached Sunday afternoon, Sadler said more information on Stephens' arrest will be available when he faces a bond hearing this week.

Stephens faces a charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, a felony.

Attempts Sunday to reach Johnson County Judge Herman Houston for comment were unsuccessful.