Tedeschi Trucks Band sets April 28 concert at Simmons Bank Arena

Tedeschi Trucks Band, touring in support of their four-album recording project “I Am the Moon,” performs at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the smaller seating footprint at the North Little Rock Venue.

Tickets — $39.50-$124.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of four tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

Husband/wife duo guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi lead the Grammy-winning 12-piece band that also includes Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums, percussion) Isaac Eady (drums, percussion), Mike Mattison (vocals, guitar), Mark Rivers and Alecia Chakour (harmony vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

The four albums of “I Am the Moon” — “Crescent,” “Ascension,” “The Fall” and “Farewell,” each with a companion film — provide more than two hours of music “that unfold across a robust tapestry of soul, rock, blues, funk, roots and Eastern explorations that propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory,” according to a news release.

The tour kicks off Jan. 20 in Fort Myers, Fla., and closes April 29, the day after the North Little Rock concert, in Birmingham, Ala.