The start of December

You sometimes have to be careful what you wish for. It was so dry late summer, early fall, that we all were asking for rain, and we are getting what we asked for. Boy do we have rain! The forecast is for a chance of rain every day for the foreseeable future. We ended October with almost 3 inches of rain at my house, then November brought another 5 inches, and now we are seeing rain in the forecast a lot! Luckily, Clay and I had a day or two this week with no rain and we were able to get the outside decorations up, and do a little leaf raking. We have more to do, but it is just too wet to do it.

I continue to be amazed and impressed with the leaf color all over town.





From stunning maples, to beautiful oaks and hickories, I cannot believe how long the leaves are lasting, and showing off. My Japanese maple in the front yard





has never been as pretty and still has 3/4 of its leaves left.





Unusual season to be sure.

Last week was a whirlwind of decorating and organizing. I am trying to recover from a head cold that started early in the week, and while I feell fine, there is a lingering tickle/cough which is annoying. I have heard it takes a while to leave completely.

I did get to attend a birthday party and my book club holiday event at Kemuri





which were the highlights of the week. This week we have more parties and activities, hoping we aren't doing them in a downpour. Stay safe and dry!