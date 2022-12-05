Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Nov. 17-30.
Nov. 17
William David, 34, and Neio Lorak, 20, both of Springdale
Jacob Thomas Fishe, 35, and Kassanndra Marie Whittle, 29, both of Springdale
Roberto Carlos Mere, 40, Fayetteville, and Laura Hicky Kraus, 34, Prairie Grove
Nov. 18
Dillon Vann Barton, 30, and Holly Jean Kralicek, 29, both of Oswego, Kan.
Daniel Elijah Cotton, 19, and Taylor Alleass Shrum, 20, both of Springdale
Kyler Alan Curry, 25, and Beyza Nur Tayfur, 25, both of Fayetteville
Austin Michael Fason, 25, and Susanna Grace Luther, 25, both of Springdale
Elias Hart Featherly, 30, and Haleigh Nichole Smith, 32, both of West Fork
James Chase Garner, 32, Smyrna, Ga., and Mariah Avery Hamilton, 30, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jimmy Javier Suazo Doblado, 32, and Herminia Paola Hernandez Medina, 27, both of Centerton
Nov. 21
Chadd Allen Dykhoff, 37, and Candice DeEtte Taylor, 35, both of Gladewater, Texas
Benjamin Daniel Jankowski, 52, and Mary Alice Jankowski, 52, both of Springdale
Justin Louis Neal, 35, and Dana Elizabeth Maley, 31, both of Fayetteville
Yony Enmanuel Orellana Reyes, 34, Washington, D.C., and Flor Eunice Velis De Vasquez, 36, Silver Spring, Md.
Christopher Lynn Pfaff, 42, and Cherokee Dawne Hoag, 30, both of Winslow
Reed Terry Roberts, 30, and Heather Lin Johnson, 32, both of Elkins
Nov. 22
Colton Dean Arnold, 23, and Katie Samantha Folds, 30, both of Springdale
Joshua Clifton Burns, 25, and Taryne Elizabeth Gunnels, 20, both of Farmington
Kyle Wayne Clark, 24, and Rebekka Wakanda Ralston, 28, both of Springdale
Nicholas Jefferey Hilson, 25, and Ravan Tyra Gaston, 25, both of Fayetteville
Kurt Thomas Lentine, 22, Springdale, and Courtney Layne Potter, 21, Fayetteville
Walter Thadis Pierce, 54, and Marites Gutierez DeLa Cruz, 31, both of Nunn, Colo.
Lucinda Jo Sislo, 47, and Hannah Elizabeth Martin, 50, both of Fayetteville
Roy Hammond Snyder IV, 42, and Amanda Kay Shank, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Nov. 23
Michael James Atkinson, 30, Springdale, and Elizabeth Nicole DeYoung, 26, Fayetteville
Jorene Binejal, 40, and Kelel J. Jerus, 36, both of Springdale
Max Dupont Hocott, 28, and Holly Christine Dintelmann, 27, both of Fayetteville
Adolfo Iglesias Henriquez, 26, and Lauren Elizabeth Harrison, 27, both of West Fork
Jonathan Whitworth Revelle, 36, and Sarah Joann Moore, 35, both of Winslow
Dylan Patrick Vaughn, 20, Fayetteville, and Isabella Gabrielle Norsworthy, 21, West Fork
Nov. 28
Dale Michael Clark, 19, and Hally Ann Wright, 20, both of Westville, Okla.
Neal Woodrow Nelson, 53, and Brittney Brianne Peace, 42, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey James Pentz, 35, and Thu Ngoc Anh Le, 26, both of Springdale
Kyle Andrew Taylor, 32, and Keshia Nichole Lowrey, 32, both of Springdale
Shawn Christopher White, 37, and Andrea Page Chandler, 34, both of Fayetteville
Garrik Mekhilr Williams, 21, and Jenna Parker Plassman, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.
Nov. 29
Joti Alee, 46, and Winne Batin, 36, both of Springdale
Lucky Bannavong, 24, and Courtney Sage Kelley, 22, both of Springdale
Elliot Jackson McElhanon, 30, and Andrea Erin Powell, 28, both of Fayetteville
Victor Alfonso Ortiz, 37, and Leticia Mendoza Leon, 45, both of Springdale
Cody Aaron Thurman, 29, and Michelle Marie Webb, 25, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 30
Ernesto Albarran-Anguiano, 26, and Brenda Isabel Aviles, 35, both of Springdale
Ethan Tyler Chism, 22, and Piper Marie Tracy, 22, both of Fayetteville
Alan Maurice Green, 52, and Amanda Michelle Green, 44, both of Winslow
Cody Alan Krawetzke, 31, and Jonnalynn Tymera Adams, 27, both of Springdale
James Byron McGee Jr., 27, and Chandler Michelle Konecny, 24, both of Stuttgart