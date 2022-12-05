Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Nov. 17-30.

Nov. 17

William David, 34, and Neio Lorak, 20, both of Springdale

Jacob Thomas Fishe, 35, and Kassanndra Marie Whittle, 29, both of Springdale

Roberto Carlos Mere, 40, Fayetteville, and Laura Hicky Kraus, 34, Prairie Grove

Nov. 18

Dillon Vann Barton, 30, and Holly Jean Kralicek, 29, both of Oswego, Kan.

Daniel Elijah Cotton, 19, and Taylor Alleass Shrum, 20, both of Springdale

Kyler Alan Curry, 25, and Beyza Nur Tayfur, 25, both of Fayetteville

Austin Michael Fason, 25, and Susanna Grace Luther, 25, both of Springdale

Elias Hart Featherly, 30, and Haleigh Nichole Smith, 32, both of West Fork

James Chase Garner, 32, Smyrna, Ga., and Mariah Avery Hamilton, 30, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jimmy Javier Suazo Doblado, 32, and Herminia Paola Hernandez Medina, 27, both of Centerton

Nov. 21

Chadd Allen Dykhoff, 37, and Candice DeEtte Taylor, 35, both of Gladewater, Texas

Benjamin Daniel Jankowski, 52, and Mary Alice Jankowski, 52, both of Springdale

Justin Louis Neal, 35, and Dana Elizabeth Maley, 31, both of Fayetteville

Yony Enmanuel Orellana Reyes, 34, Washington, D.C., and Flor Eunice Velis De Vasquez, 36, Silver Spring, Md.

Christopher Lynn Pfaff, 42, and Cherokee Dawne Hoag, 30, both of Winslow

Reed Terry Roberts, 30, and Heather Lin Johnson, 32, both of Elkins

Nov. 22

Colton Dean Arnold, 23, and Katie Samantha Folds, 30, both of Springdale

Joshua Clifton Burns, 25, and Taryne Elizabeth Gunnels, 20, both of Farmington

Kyle Wayne Clark, 24, and Rebekka Wakanda Ralston, 28, both of Springdale

Nicholas Jefferey Hilson, 25, and Ravan Tyra Gaston, 25, both of Fayetteville

Kurt Thomas Lentine, 22, Springdale, and Courtney Layne Potter, 21, Fayetteville

Walter Thadis Pierce, 54, and Marites Gutierez DeLa Cruz, 31, both of Nunn, Colo.

Lucinda Jo Sislo, 47, and Hannah Elizabeth Martin, 50, both of Fayetteville

Roy Hammond Snyder IV, 42, and Amanda Kay Shank, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Nov. 23

Michael James Atkinson, 30, Springdale, and Elizabeth Nicole DeYoung, 26, Fayetteville

Jorene Binejal, 40, and Kelel J. Jerus, 36, both of Springdale

Max Dupont Hocott, 28, and Holly Christine Dintelmann, 27, both of Fayetteville

Adolfo Iglesias Henriquez, 26, and Lauren Elizabeth Harrison, 27, both of West Fork

Jonathan Whitworth Revelle, 36, and Sarah Joann Moore, 35, both of Winslow

Dylan Patrick Vaughn, 20, Fayetteville, and Isabella Gabrielle Norsworthy, 21, West Fork

Nov. 28

Dale Michael Clark, 19, and Hally Ann Wright, 20, both of Westville, Okla.

Neal Woodrow Nelson, 53, and Brittney Brianne Peace, 42, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey James Pentz, 35, and Thu Ngoc Anh Le, 26, both of Springdale

Kyle Andrew Taylor, 32, and Keshia Nichole Lowrey, 32, both of Springdale

Shawn Christopher White, 37, and Andrea Page Chandler, 34, both of Fayetteville

Garrik Mekhilr Williams, 21, and Jenna Parker Plassman, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.

Nov. 29

Joti Alee, 46, and Winne Batin, 36, both of Springdale

Lucky Bannavong, 24, and Courtney Sage Kelley, 22, both of Springdale

Elliot Jackson McElhanon, 30, and Andrea Erin Powell, 28, both of Fayetteville

Victor Alfonso Ortiz, 37, and Leticia Mendoza Leon, 45, both of Springdale

Cody Aaron Thurman, 29, and Michelle Marie Webb, 25, both of Fayetteville

Nov. 30

Ernesto Albarran-Anguiano, 26, and Brenda Isabel Aviles, 35, both of Springdale

Ethan Tyler Chism, 22, and Piper Marie Tracy, 22, both of Fayetteville

Alan Maurice Green, 52, and Amanda Michelle Green, 44, both of Winslow

Cody Alan Krawetzke, 31, and Jonnalynn Tymera Adams, 27, both of Springdale

James Byron McGee Jr., 27, and Chandler Michelle Konecny, 24, both of Stuttgart