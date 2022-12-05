Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 21

Baymont Inn & Suites

735 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwash sink. A bowl of scrambled eggs for buffet refill was on the kitchen counter at 81 degrees, a bowl of gravy for buffet refill was on the kitchen counter at 94 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips. The seal on the refrigerator is cracking and missing pieces. The juice dispenser latch is not latching.

E-Z Mart

1540 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in egg/deli meat refrigerator. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds, storage shelving lack cleaning. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Gardens At Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food items on floor in dry storage and walk-in freezer.

Guido's Pizza

363-B Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: The diced ham in the cold-holding unit is held at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Inn At The Mill

3906 Johnson Mill Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks protocols for bodily fluid cleanup. No retail food permit posted in customer view and permit is expired.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee failed to wash hands after changing gloves. A food employee donning disposable gloves placed three raw bacon wrapped shrimp into the fryer then swept the floor without changing gloves prior to handling sliced avocado.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch. One storage shelf in walk-in refrigerator is lined with corrugated fiberboard.

Little Prayers Daycare

4000 Johnson Road, Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwash sink near mop sink in restroom lacks warm water.

Noncritical violations: None

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs and raw chicken being stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager certification has been obtained.

Sonic

2924 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled toasted bun and cheese with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Men's toilet room lacks a legible handwashing notice for employees. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Air vent shroud and ceiling surrounding shroud in warewashing area lack cleaning.

Super 8

1075 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sign is posted over three-compartment sink in separate room from handwash sink. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips. Current permit is not available.

Nov. 22

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In kitchen cold-hold unit, prepared cabbage was being stored in an uncovered container. Tamales in front cold-hold unit do not have a date marked. Chemical sanitizer being stored on top of meat slicer.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with certified food safety manager certification.

Buck Of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Noodles were uncovered in cold-hold unit.

Noncritical violations: Open beverage container on top of prep table.

El Chuko Tex Mex

19175 Arkansas 74, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification.

Fayetteville Country Club

3335 S. Country Club Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two food employees donning disposable gloves handled raw beef patty and chicken, then changed gloves prior to handling ready-to-eat foods, but failed to wash their hands between tasks.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Bulk ice scoops are stored on a surface that has label debris. Employee toilet room door is open. A small section of ceiling covering in front food preparation area lacks repair.

McDonald's

578 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food worker lacks beard protection.

Thai Esan

2334 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Steamed rice dispensing utensil is stored in a container of unheated water.

The Hill's Hideaway

401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink near dishwasher did not have soap available. Spray bottle with sanitizer was not labeled. Green apple not washed and served in salad.

Noncritical violations: None

Tontitown Winery - Food

335 N. Barrington Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed bare hand contact while making a plate of cheese and crackers.

Noncritical violations: None

Whole Hog Cafe

3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with food safety manager certification. Test strips were not available.

Nov. 23

Comfort Inn & Suites

1234 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the self-serve yogurt fridge. The seal on the self-serve yogurt refrigerator is damaged. The posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Disposable towel dispenser in bar area is filled but towels are inaccessible.

Noncritical violations: Several utensils in the bar area are stored in a container of soda water. Three-compartment sink middle compartment basin drain is leaking causing water to pool on the floor. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Longhorn Steakhouse

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink located in food preparation area basin drain pipe is leaking into a container stored below. Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Mr. Taco Loco

2227 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chlorine sanitizer being used in buckets with cloths measured 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with a food safety manager certificate.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 21 -- Buffalo Wild Wings, 6938 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Casey's General Store, 4751 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale; LifeSource International, 602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Nov. 22 -- 7hills Homeless Center, 1832 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Domino's, 992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite C, Springdale; From Caterpillars To Butterflies Daycare Center, 802 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove; Sleep Inn And Suites, 1056 Rieff St., Springdale

Nov. 23 -- Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi, 643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville; La Villa Mexican Restaurant, 111 Bean St., Lincoln