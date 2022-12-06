Accidental shooter jailed on warrants

Little Rock police responded Saturday to a shooting incident where a man accidentally shot his mother in the face.

Officers first arrived at a local hospital Saturday night, where they made contact with the victim and her son, Danatra Bogan.

The Saturday incident also revealed two active warrants out for Bogan.

Bogan, 34, was taken to the Pulaski County jail and served one warrant out of Little Rock.

According to the report, Mayflower police requested that Bogan be held on the second warrant.

Regarding his mother, Bogan told police he was removing his firearm from his jacket pocket when his mother started "playing around with him."

According to Bogan, the firearm accidentally discharged at that moment.

Bogan's mother was struck on her face, near her left cheek by the bullet.

She also explained to police that the incident was an accident and that she did not want to press charges against her son.

Officers searched the residence, which is listed as near Auxor Arms Apartments, for any other injured people.

The scene was cleared after officers were informed that the victim did not want to press charges.

Bogan's mother was last reported to be in stable condition.