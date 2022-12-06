Carlisle man killed in rear-end collision in Prairie County

A Carlisle man was killed after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Prairie County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

George Huggs, 72, was reportedly driving a 2010 Nissan Altima on the highway. Police said the right lane was blocked while firefighters worked to put out a fire on a trailer tire, and this caused traffic to be backed up.

Police said Huggs struck the rear of a 2023 Freightliner around 9 a.m.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report stated.