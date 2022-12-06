Student inducted into honor society

Riley Harsson, 16, granddaughter of Stuart and Linda Soffer of White Hall, was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society where she attends school in Bossier Parish, La. Harsson was one of only 80 eligible students out of 800, according to a news release.

She also received a Law & Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) Endorsement. The honor society partners with LAPSEN to enhance recognition for career and technical education students enrolled in law and public safety coursework.

The LAPSEN Endorsement offers students in the law, public safety, corrections and security (LPSCS) Career Cluster an opportunity to add industry specific recognition to their membership for their performance in the LPSCS field, according to the release.

UAPB alumni elect board members

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association announced the results of its 2022 board of directors election. Officers will begin their terms Jan. 1, according to a news release.

In the Central Region, the winners were incumbent LaDonna Hendrix and Tanesha Thompson, both of the Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter at Kansas City, Mo.

In the Southwest Region, the winners were incumbent Janice L. Roberts of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Chapter, and Jimmy Fox III of the Memphis Alumni Chapter.

The at large region winners were incumbent Ruth Jones of Huntsville, Ala., and Jennifer Trice of the Dallas/Fort Worth Alumni Chapter at Dallas.

UAM plans fall graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will conduct its fall 2022 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at Herman C. Steelman Fieldhouse at Monticello, according to their website. The graduation is for UAM's Monticello, Crossett, and McGehee campuses.

Scheduled speakers include UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss and C.C. "Cliff" Gibson III, chairman of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. Special recognitions will include the presentation of the Chancellor's Legacy Award. A clear bag policy is in place for all guests, according to a news release.

Details: https://www.uamont.edu/ or the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033. Commencement will be streamed live on YouTube. The link will be accessible from the website.

SEARK plans graduation

Southeast Arkansas College will host its fall 2022 in-person commencement at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to their website. Details: https://www.seark.edu/.

Stone Bank sets holiday open house

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road, will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend the event. The bank will also make a holiday contribution to the EAST Lab at White Hall Middle School, according to a news release.

Area Agency sets blanket drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast is hosting the Warmth Blanket Drive now through Jan. 3. The drive began Monday, according to a news release.

The purpose of the event is donate blankets to individuals who are elderly or disabled to keep warm this winter. For details or make donations, contact Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6313, at Area Agency.