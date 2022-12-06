Concerns raised about treatment of animals at Centerton shelter during special council meeting

CENTERTON -- City Council members and others aired concerns and criticisms of the city's animal shelter during a meeting Monday that grew heated at times.

The special council meeting was called in the wake of controversy stemming from a decision last month by the shelter's then-director to euthanize two dogs a day after they arrived at the shelter.

Cody Wilson was fired as shelter director on Nov. 22.

Mayor Bill Edwards said he was contacted by a resident Nov. 17 about two dogs being euthanized the previous day at the shelter. He said he had the city's human resources department inquire about the incident.

The dogs were placed in two separate kennels at the shelter a few hours after the Cave Springs Police Department dropped them off, Edwards said. Shortly thereafter, the dogs damaged the indoor kennels, he said. The dogs were placed outside and damaged the outdoor kennel, he said. Wilson decided to euthanize the dogs the following morning for acting in a destructive manner, Edwards said.

Lt. Keith Lawson of the Cave Springs Police Department said the dogs were found Nov. 9. They were kept for seven days at the Cave Springs police station until they were taken to the Centerton shelter on Nov. 16, he said.

At Monday's meeting, Edwards said he visited the shelter to see the damage to the kennels.

"I didn't think it was significant enough to put these dogs down," Edwards said. He described the shelter as a no-kill shelter with a 90% save rate.

Shelter animals can be euthanized for health reasons, for being aggressive or for space reasons, Edwards said. The shelter has never euthanized animals because of space, he said.

Edwards said 66 animals had been euthanized at the shelter since 2014, including the two dogs killed Nov. 17.

"We don't want to put down dogs unless we have to," Edwards said.

Amy Rochette, a council member, wanted to know who decides to euthanize the animals. Edwards said the decision formerly rested with the shelter director, but the city now plans to take the animals to a veterinarian.

Council member Justin Cowgur wanted to know if the mayor has had any complaints concerning euthanizations at the shelter. Edwards said he had not received any other complaints concerning euthanizations, but had received reports about other issues.

Jocelyn Diaz, the city's human resources director, said she had visited the shelter, but received no complaints concerning it.

Darren Warren, city council member, said he's received reports that the dogs at the shelter were underfed and had lost weight when they leave the shelter. Jeremy Rhodes, animal control officer, said the animals were fed and any weight issues were addressed.

Warren was also critical of the shelter for not having adequate software to keep records concerning the dogs.

Warren also asked about the death of another dog at the shelter. Rhodes said he picked up that dog at a house. He said the dog had been left without water in a kennel in sunlight. He said he brought the dog back to the shelter and took care of it the best he could, but the dog died.

Warren and other council members also criticized the shelter for letting dogs sleep on the concrete without any bedding.

Some council members and audience members yelled at each other during the meeting. The meeting was occasionally interrupted by audience members yelling at each other.

Romaine Kobilsek with Ozark Freedom Drivers said a shelter employee filed a complaint concerning the care of dogs. Diaz said that matter was addressed.

There have been times when dogs have languished in the shelter, Kobilsek said. She said one dog weighed 30 pounds at intake for the shelter and the dog weighed 22 pounds when she took it from the shelter.

She claimed the puppies are not being vaccinated and dogs are not being given deworming care.

Kobilsek said the shelter needed a robust volunteer group and appropriate hours for adoption. Her organization is willing to assist the city in improving the shelter, she said

Warren said he was willing to volunteer his time with a committee to establish policies and procedures for the shelter. He said one of the policies will concern euthanization to ensure one person can't make the decision to kill a dog for chewing on a fence.

Cowgur walked out of the meeting before it ended. A few people yelled at Edwards that he should resign. Edwards was elected last month to his fourth term as mayor.

The animal shelter is now under the Police Department's supervision. Capt. Christopher Kelley said he will try to resolve the shelter's issues.