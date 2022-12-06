Council votes to raze old school

The Pine Bluff City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a contract for $664,100 to demolish the old Southeast Middle School site at 2001 S. Ohio St.

The Rev. Jesse Turner spoke against the demolition during public comments and asked Mayor Shirley Washington if they could at least maintain the gym.

As an alumnus, Turner said the Black history of the school would be lost.

He asked that if the school couldn't be saved, whether a marker possibly could be placed in the area detailing vital school information.

"If it's moved, out of sight, out of mind," Turner said.

Washington told Turner that the city explored other renovation ideas but the building was in a complete state of blight, including the gym.

She said city officials were planning a park in that development.

The park, she said, could be a space for a memorial plaque or statue to retain the memory and some of the history on that site.

Washington said there will be 96 homes that will be modern and upscale on 29 acres.

Turner asked if the name could include Southeast.

Washington responded that she couldn't make any promises since the city is soliciting funds through naming rights.

"I would hope part of the name would be Southeast to keep the legacy for our kids," Turner said.

"Some way, somehow, we need some way to remember it to keep the legacy alive."

The funding for the demolition will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to William Fells, the city project coordinator. Failla Contractors Inc. of Pine Bluff will demolish the school property.

In other business, council member Ivan Whitfield successfully had two resolutions he sponsored approved.

The first resolution increasing the hourly payment for part-time police officers passed 5-3, with Steven Shaner, Bruce Lockett and Glen Brown Jr. voting against it.

Part-time police officers' hourly rate will increase to $22.50 effective immediately, according to the resolution.

Whitfield states that several part-time officers are employed by the Pine Bluff Police Department but accrue no job-related benefits such as insurance or retirement.

"A bullet doesn't know the difference between a part-time and a full-time officer," Whitfield said.

If a part-time officer is shot, he added, the city does not pay for medical leave and insurance, so that is why he is pushing for their wages to increase.

The funding will come from the Pine Bluff Police Department personal budget.

The same three council members voted against Whitfield's second resolution to give bonuses to all city employees by Dec. 23.

According to the resolution, each full-time employee will receive a bonus of $1,000 and each part-time employee will receive a bonus of $500.