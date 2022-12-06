Harrell to play baseball for SouthArk in fall

Aidan Harrell, a White Hall High School senior, will continue playing baseball after graduating in the spring.

Harrell has signed with the South Arkansas Community College Stars in El Dorado. The college, known as SouthArk, expanded its athletic department last year with the addition of baseball and softball.

"It's a a newer program, which will be good for Aidan," White Hall baseball coach Shane Harp said. "They have a great coach [Cannon Lester] and they have some really great pitching coaches down there."

Harp said Harrell, who also plays high school golf, started last in the outfield and came through "big time" on some important games for the White Hall Bulldogs.

That's no surprise, considering Aidan has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old, his mom, Courtney Harrell, said.

"He went from T-ball to Little League and then travel ball," Courtney Harrell said. "He always wanted to play college ball. You get a lot of play at juco, and it takes a big burden off of a parent when you have that extra help."

Harrell wanted to go somewhere he could play right away.

"I didn't want to sit for two or three years. I hope to get better and then go to a bigger college," he said.

One thing Aidan wants to focus on is gaining weight and improving his strength so he can pitch harder.

"I've got to get better at throwing strikes while still throwing hard," he said. "Colleges like people who can throw strikes."

He said once he goes to college, he hopes to focus primarily on pitching and spend less time in the outfield.

Lester recruited Aidan to play for him after seeing him play against SouthArk college players in El Dorado while Aidan was with a travel ball team.

"He wasn't scared of college hitters," Lester said. "I think Aidan's best days are ahead of him."

Another advantage for signing with a community college is that baseball has two seasons -- one in fall, another in spring. The fall season, Lester said, is about 15 dates, and scores don't matter as much. The focus is on developing players to be the best that they can be for spring.

"You also have players that are Aidan's age, 18, 19, 20-year-olds," Lester said. "That's important because these days in four-year baseball you are seeing players who are 22, 24 years old."

Before Aidan packs up for El Dorado, he still has one more season with the Bulldogs.

"I'm expecting him this year to be one of my starting pitchers," Harp said. "Aidan has a great arm. He will play in the outfield because he has a great speed and a great arm but also pitch."

Aside from Harrell's athleticism, Harp said the senior is also a team leader.

"He does what is asked of him," Harp said. "His attitude is excellent and his demeanor is positive. He is always one of those kids that whatever happens on the mound, he seems to work through it.

"He is just a great, smart kid."