Holiday lights turned on after repairs

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends show is a go.

Electrical issues in Pine Bluff's Regional Park caused a delay in turning on the 1.4-mile lighted holiday display before Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the Arkansas River flooded the park and created numerous electrical issues.

Since then, work has been ongoing to ensure that the outlets and other electrical components are flood-proof and meet mandated safety requirements.

On Monday night, Kerry Battle, director of the Festival Association for the past seven years, said electricians were still working on some of the displays even as a foggy night fell, but the majority of the lights were on.

Rainy weather, however, is forecast for this week and could delay some of the work needed for all of the displays to work properly.

"We are continuing to work on making sure is 100%, but patience is a virtue," Battle said.

"We are working in spite of the weather, and we have been out there today to make it happen. I'm happy with where we are."

More than 150 lighted displays are on the trail and include a gigantic Christmas tree, a magical castle, Santa in a fishing boat, a twinkling pig, glowing seahorses and many more.

Many of the displays like snowflake arches and a happy green dragon are animated. Local businesses and individuals sponsor the displays.

Almost 30 volunteers, including inmates from local prisons, help with setting up the displays starting in October.

While the light trail is free, donations are accepted.

More than 15 organizations and businesses man the donation booth at the end of the trail.

The donations are invested back into the Festival Association's maintenance fund for the next year's lights and also for the Fourth of July holiday celebration.

The drive-thru Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends trail began in 1997 in Regional Park, which sits on the Arkansas River banks, and is a popular tourist attraction in southeast Arkansas.

The lights will be on nightly through New Year's Eve from 6-9 p.m.

A lighted welcome sign greets visitors to the Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Suzi Parker)

