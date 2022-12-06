Hundreds cast ballots early in Northwest Arkansas runoff elections

Nearly 2,500 people across Northwest Arkansas voted early during the week leading up to today's runoff elections, according to totals provided by officials in Benton and Washington counties.

Benton County saw the majority of those early voters with 2,221, while Washington County reported 203, for a grand total of 2,424.

Monday was Benton County's busiest day of the week-long early voting period, with 628 people casting ballots. In Washington County, 55 people voted Monday, tying with Friday for that county's busiest day, according to officials.

Today's runoff elections will determine winners in seven races in Benton County and one in Washington County; another race, which is for Springdale City Council, overlaps the two counties.