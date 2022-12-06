Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds cast ballots early in Northwest Arkansas runoff elections

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
A roll of voting stickers is seen on Election Day, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Elm Grove Community Center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Fort Smith. Voters in Sebastian County cast their ballots for several primary, county, city and school board races, as well as special tax elections. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Nearly 2,500 people across Northwest Arkansas voted early during the week leading up to today's runoff elections, according to totals provided by officials in Benton and Washington counties.

Benton County saw the majority of those early voters with 2,221, while Washington County reported 203, for a grand total of 2,424.

Monday was Benton County's busiest day of the week-long early voting period, with 628 people casting ballots. In Washington County, 55 people voted Monday, tying with Friday for that county's busiest day, according to officials.

Today's runoff elections will determine winners in seven races in Benton County and one in Washington County; another race, which is for Springdale City Council, overlaps the two counties.

Print Headline: Early voting concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT