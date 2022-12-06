Inquiry finds former employee’s claim of hostile work environment at Little Rock airport not substantiated

An accusation of a hostile work environment at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field made by the airport's former director of air service development was not substantiated following an internal human resources investigation.

The former employee, Rachel Bader, described negative interactions with other airport officials in her resignation letter.

Bader began working for the airport in 2017. Her last day was Nov. 14.

Mark Williams, the airport's director of human resources and administration, conducted the internal investigation, according to a copy of his investigative report.

At the most recent meeting of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Nov. 22, Williams informed commissioners he was conducting an investigation in response to Bader's statements in her resignation letter.

Amber Bagley, an attorney for the airport, provided a redacted copy of Williams' report to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently in response to an open-records request.

In his report, Williams provided a summary of Bader's claims as well as statements made during interviews with relevant witnesses.

In her letter, among other issues, Bader described a negative interaction with Shane Carter, the airport's director of public affairs and governmental relations, that allegedly occurred in the lead-up to the launch of a new direct flight to New York City this fall. Bader claimed that Carter's actions "were completely uncalled for, unprofessional and demeaning."

[REPORT: Read the airport HR's investigative file » arkansasonline.com/1206hrreport/]





Working with Carter as well as Randy Ellison, the airport's director of facilities, and Ellison's subordinates had "created a very hostile work environment for me," Bader wrote.

"Based upon my review of Ms. Bader's claims, discussions with Ms. Bader, and interviews with the airport staff, I find no evidence of a hostile work environment," Williams wrote in his report.

Williams attempted to discuss Bader's claims with her following her abrupt Nov. 14 resignation, but she declined to be interviewed, explaining that she provided her reasons in her resignation letter, Williams wrote.

However, Bader indicated she would consider answering written questions, he wrote. Williams later sent her a list of questions, but Bader did not answer them, according to the report.

"The two employees Ms. Bader references in her complaint had each approached Human Resources following their interaction with Ms. Bader," he wrote. "Each of these employees feel that her naming them in her complaint is retaliation for their going to HR."

He added that Bader "has had several confrontational interactions with different airport employees. Most resulted in the employees working out the issue, some involved discussions with her supervisor and the other employee, and some involved discussions with Human Resources."

Bader's claim that airport executives did not support her development in her position and blocked her attempts to perform community outreach was not supported by the facts, Williams wrote.

Additionally, challenges associated with Bader's position during the covid-19 pandemic were beyond the airport's control, he wrote.