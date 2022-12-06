Judge frees Black Lives Matter protester indicted for firebombing police cars

One of five Black Lives Matter protesters indicted for firebombing police cars in 2020 in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was ordered freed on Tuesday.

Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 33, was sentenced to time served at a federal court hearing.

Along with four others, she was accused of numerous federal violations in connection with the firebombing of police cars belonging to Little Rock and North Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police in August 2020.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device in exchange for dismissal of all other counts against her.

Following sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. ordered U.S. marshals to release Jeffrey, at which point a smattering of applause swept through the courtroom. Known for being a stickler for decorum in his courtroom, Marshall noticed but did not admonish the packed courtroom for the display.

Jeffrey apologized for her actions and had asked Marshall to consider her release from custody following 18 months of pre-trial detention. Marshall agreed to show mercy following impassioned pleas from three people, including Jeffrey's sister.