Word choice faulted

At the top of page 2A of the Thursday Democrat-Gazette, the paper's headline writer should have taken a cue from the story's author and chosen their words better.

The Medal of Honor is not "won." It is "received," "earned," or "awarded."

Saying such a prestigious honor is "won" puts it into the same category as a Christmas turkey or a lottery payout.

Please do better in the future.

GARY BURTON

Siloam Springs

About rail companies

Reporting on the possible rail strike and settlement has focused on the president, Congress, and unions. The rail corporations are mysteriously invisible.

The profit margin for rail corporations is approximately 51 percent according to the American Journal of Transportation. I note that Union Pacific's CEO makes in excess of $10 million a year. I wonder how much sick leave he has each year?

CHARLES FEILD

Little Rock

Family tree tradition

I grew up as the middle child, with my "big" sister, who was five years older, and my "little" brother, who was three years younger. Beginning with my little brother's first Christmas in 1951, Daddy would bring home a live cedar tree on Christmas Eve. Mama waited till after we were asleep before decorating the tree and the living room.

It was so magical when we came running in on Christmas morning.

After the holidays, Daddy would plant the tree in front of the house. Every year he would bring home another live cedar tree for Christmas and then plant it in front of the house. This was a family tradition until 1957 when the house was damaged in a fire.

Daddy couldn't afford to restore the house, so he sold it to the Jewish community and they turned it into a synagogue. I have often wondered if anyone ever told them that they had six Christmas trees in front of their synagogue.

GILDA SKRMETTI

Little Rock

Always remembered

I thoroughly enjoyed the article and the video on Jacques & Suzanne. It brought back so many memories. For anyone who ever went there, it will always be remembered, just like a classic movie.

KATHY MINTON

Cabot

Nativity scene's there

Janet Deeter need not worry about whether there is a nativity scene among the White House Christmas decorations. It is shown at the 1-minute mark of the video filmed by the Associated Press on the White House Info website at whitehouse.gov1.info.

TOM DICKSON

Heber Springs

Will it be condemned?

Over the weekend, the former twice-impeached president called for all rules, regulations and even articles, including those in the Constitution, to be terminated.

He states that the elections were full of fraud and demands the election results from 2020 be thrown out. This is untrue. The courts upheld that there was no election fraud in over 60 cases brought before them.

I wonder, in the desire for truth in journalism, how this story will be covered. Will our senators and representatives, governor-elect and other leaders be asked by journalists if they favor overturning the election and terminating the Constitution?

Will our television news organizations question our elected leaders and broadcast their comments on air? Or will this be just another comment by the former president that is glossed over and the conversation deflected?

Does truth matter?

It will be a sad day when our elected leaders, journalists and other news organizations responsible for investigating the truth let a call to overthrow our democracy just go in one ear and out the other or, even worse, use it for higher ratings.

Does our democracy matter, or do we all just stand by as the Constitution is terminated and another coup implemented?

We have lessons from history. Just ask the Germans, Russians, or Italians under Mussolini. Are we next, or will journalists investigate the truth and lawmakers find a way to say, "no more, this has gone too far"?

I am anxious to see if our elected Republican leaders condemn such rhetoric.

DORRIE MECKES

Cabot

Fortunate to have Rep

The incredibly entertaining presentation of "Guys and Dolls" at The Rep is well worth seeing. There is a ton of talent on the stage.

We are so fortunate to have such a venue as The Rep in Little Rock. If you have never enjoyed a performance there, then do yourself a favor and go.

JOHN WALLACE

Maumelle