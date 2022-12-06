Little Rock city board approves ordinance giving members more oversight on contracts in wake of LITFest

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an ordinance meant to give board members more oversight of forthcoming professional-services contracts that are expected to fall under the city manager's unilateral spending limit.

Under the previous framework, City Manager Bruce Moore could authorize contracts, with the exception of those for lobbying services, that fell below $50,000 following a competitive bidding process without bringing each item before the city board for formal approval.

As a result of the ordinance approved Tuesday, the city manager can still approve contracts for professional services, except for lobbying and political consulting work, under $50,000 as long as he provides the mayor and city board members every Monday (or the next business day if City Hall is closed) a list of pending professional-services contracts that are expected to fall under the threshold.

The ordinance imposes a timeframe on the circulation of the list: 14 days before the city issues a request for proposals.

During that 14-day period, city board members, including the mayor, can submit a proposed contract as a discussion item for an upcoming city board meeting, according to the ordinance.

Not following the process laid out in the ordinance "for any reason whatsoever" would bar the city from entering into a contract. The provisions do not apply during emergency situations.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who represents Ward 5, sponsored the ordinance.

He secured the eight-vote supermajority needed to add the ordinance to the meeting agenda, and board members later approved the measure in a voice vote.