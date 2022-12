Little Rock police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Markham and Chenal, according to a Tuesday tweet from the city’s Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 11500 block of West Markham Street around 12:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Officers arrived and secured the scene, but found a victim at the intersection of Markham and Chenal.

Police advised drivers to make alternate travel plans near the area.

The investigation is ongoing.