WCAWDB to hold two teleconferences

The Youth Standing Committee of the West Central Arkansas Workforce Development Board will have a teleconference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The call-in number for the meeting is 646-838-1723. The PIN is 626670829#.

The West Central Arkansas Workforce Development Board will have a teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The call-in number for the meeting is 646-838-1723. The PIN is 67048114#.