Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Phillies nab SS Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18. Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBI for the 2022 NL West champions. He also stole 27 bases and scored 101 runs. He turned down a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers in November, joining a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

Verlander, Mets agree

Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Verlander, 39, leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14. Verlander's storied career was in question after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he made an impressive return this season, becoming the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times. Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros.

Kershaw returning to LA

Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 after re-signing in a $20 million, one-year deal. For the second straight year, the Dodgers didn't extend a qualifying offer to the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Instead, they gave him additional time to mull his future, and he once again decided to stay with the only franchise he's ever played for during his 15-year major league career. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus payable on June 30, a salary of $15 million and a hotel suite on road trips. The 34-year-old left-hander was 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 137 and walked 23. Kershaw made his ninth All-Star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium. Last April, he became the franchise's all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He reached 2,800 strikeouts in his last start of the regular season on Oct. 5 against Colorado. Kershaw ranks 24th all-time with 2,807. Kershaw has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA. He won his only World Series title in 2020, when the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-shortened season.

BASKETBALL

Nike drops Irving

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation. Irving's agent and stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, told The New York Times that the sides "mutually decided to part ways and we just wish Nike all the best." Irving, without mentioning Nike by name, appeared to address the matter on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

TENNIS

Bollettieri, 91, dies

Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport's biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes, has died. He was 91. Bollettieri died Sunday night at home in Florida after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Monday. Known for his gravelly voice, leathery skin and wraparound sunglasses -- and a man who called himself the "Michelangelo of Tennis" despite never playing professionally -- Bollettieri helped no fewer than 10 players who went on to be No. 1 in the world rankings. That group includes sisters Serena and Venus Williams, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Agassi and Seles.

SOCCER

UCLA wins women's title

Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women's soccer championship in program history. UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. In the second 10-minute overtime, Ally Cook had a close-range shot knocked wide by North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen, but Reyes raced to the ball for a sliding finish from a difficult angle. The Bruins became the first women's soccer program in NCAA history to win the title with a first-year head coach. Also, Coach Margueritte Aozasa's squad was the first to come back from two goals down to win the national title.

