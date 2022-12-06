100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1922

MCCRORY -- McCrory is organizing for an effort to make this city the seat for the Northern District of Woodruff county, now located at Augusta. At a mass meeting last week a Chamber of Commerce was organized and it was proposed that the new organization seek to raise between $25,000 and $30,000 with which to build a courthouse which then would be given to the county. It is reported that $17,000 is already pledged.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- Employees of Himalayan Industries here voted Tuesday to withdraw certification of Local 336, United Furniture Workers of America, as their representative. Jeff Starling, attorney for a group of workers, said the vote was 42 to 22 in favor of ousting the union. About 43 employees went on strike June 30 when union-company negotiation of wages and working conditions apparently reached an impasse.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1997

CHOCTAW -- Luck has run out for the Lucky Unicorn machine at the Citgo service station. Until the past few days, customers could put quarters into a slot in the machine and watch them drop onto a moving tray full of quarters. If the customers were lucky, the falling quarters caused some other quarters to fall from the tray, down a chute and into their hands. But as of Friday, the Lucky Unicorn and similar devices at service stations in Damascus and Marshall had either been removed or unplugged and emptied of coins. ... The demise of the machines is apparently the result of a crackdown on what some consider to be gambling. A group of ministers earlier this year asked Van Buren County Prosecuting Attorney H.G. Foster to have the devices removed. In an Oct. 1, 1997, letter to ... owners of the machines, Foster wrote that an Arkansas State Police investigation determined that the machines violate state gambling laws.

10 years ago

Dec. 6, 2012

EL DORADO -- A chemical company in El Dorado plans to replace its nitric acid plant that was damaged in an explosion in May by building a new $120 million facility that will expand its operations, El Dorado Chemical Co. announced Tuesday. The new plant is expected to be operating by 2015, and the company plans to hire more than 100 new employees in the next three years, said Greg Withrow, general manager of El Dorado Chemical, which produces sulfuric acid and nitric acid for agricultural and industrial use ... LSB Industries Inc., the parent company of El Dorado Chemical, said in a news release that insurance money from the explosion earlier this year will pay for most of the new facility. ... El Dorado Chemical halted all operations for three weeks after the explosion, Withrow said. The company said in a news release in May that the explosion was caused when a reactor at the nitric acid plant exploded. No one was hurt in the explosion.