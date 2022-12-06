OTHERS SAY: Alex Jones’ bankruptcy cannot aid his escaping accountability

The New York Daily News

It's been a busy few days for Alex Jones. Thursday, he hosted a certain rapper turned antisemitic ranter, squirming a little as his brother in hate praised Hitler and Nazis. Friday, Jones--who's been morally bankrupt for decades--filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy, a transparent attempt to make it harder for families he smeared to collect a substantial share of the $1.5 billion defamation judgment they won earlier this year.

Jones has been slithering away from having to pay any price for years. As The Washington Post reported last month, records show that when, in mid-2020, it started to look like there might be consequences for his vile lies, he started moving money into other companies controlled by himself, relatives or friends.

Reality might finally bite Alex Jones. It must leave a mark.