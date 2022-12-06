PB man’s death a homicide

The death of a 31-year-old Pine Bluff man in the area of Old Warren and Gibbins roads on Nov. 1 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office. The identity of Jesse Burk was confirmed through DNA testing after it was sent to the state Crime Lab, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation into Burk's death is active and ongoing. Sheriff's officials say more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information concerning Burk's death is asked to call the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.