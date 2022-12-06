Police nab suspect in July slaying of teen





An 18-year-old man wanted in the slaying of a 16-year-old was captured by authorities Friday.

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced Monday that Cartez Davis was found in a vehicle along with two others, stopped and taken into custody. Davis is accused of killing Rashad Holden, 16, on July 18 at a residence in the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Davis was 17 at the time of the slaying.

Davis was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center on a charge of capital murder. The two other occupants of the vehicle, India Rogers and Taishauhn West, both 18, were also booked into the jail on suspicion of hindering Davis' apprehension.

A warrant was issued for Davis' arrest in late July, according to police. He is also charged with two counts of terroristic acts.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service teamed with Pine Bluff police to search for Davis.

"On Dec. 2, 2022, investigators from the Pine Bluff Police Department developed information that Mr. Davis had returned to Pine Bluff and was in a specific area in a specific vehicle," according to an updated release from the police. "Detectives conducted surveillance on the area and were able to locate Mr. Davis in the vehicle along with two other people."

Police said a 9mm gun was recovered during the arrest and sent to a crime lab for analysis.

Naomi Jimenez, 16, was also charged with capital murder in connection with Holden's death and held in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center. A warrant for her arrest was served in September. She is scheduled to undergo a forensic evaluation at the State Hospital in Little Rock on Feb. 28, according to court documents.

According to a police report, as reported in a previous Commercial article, Holden's mother told an officer while standing in the driveway: "They shot my baby and took off in a blue vehicle."

Jimenez reportedly told police she and Davis went to Holden's house to sell him marijuana and confront him about a stolen gun. According to an affidavit, Davis started shooting while he and Jimenez were talking to the victim. Jimenez also reportedly told police she had a gun but it was later found under the driver's seat of a car.

A witness told police Davis and Jimenez were shooting in "rapid succession" and walked away from the house when they were finished, according to an affidavit.

The suspects reportedly took off in a vehicle that police later searched, recovering pistols and a jar of marijuana.

Police discovered Holden in a back bedroom, unresponsive and bleeding.

Will Jones, the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the 11th Judicial District West (Jefferson and Lincoln counties), said Davis will likely make his first appearance in circuit court in January.

It was not immediately clear when Rogers and West would make an initial court appearance.

India Rogers



Taishauhn West





