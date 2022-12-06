Sanders announces nomination of Buffalo Outdoor Center founder as next Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary

The founder of the Buffalo Outdoor Center will be nominated to serve as secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism under Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders announced, during a news conference Tuesday morning, that she will nominate Mike Mills to that position.

“There is nobody who spends more time living, loving and enjoying the outdoors,” she said.

Sanders also said her decision is based on maximizing the “outdoor economy” in Arkansas.

This was the governor-elect's third nomination this week as she announced during another news conference on Monday that Mike Hagar will be nominated as secretary of public safety and director of state police, and that she plans to have A.J. Gary remain director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Sanders has also nominated Suzanne Grobmyer, executive director of the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation, as chief of staff for the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.