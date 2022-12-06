River Valley sheriff arrested as part of probe

FORT SMITH -- The arrest of a River Valley sheriff over the weekend on gun and drug charges came about due to an ongoing federal investigation, according to a document signed by Arkansas State Police.

Bill Sadler, spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said in a statement Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg. He was then taken to the Crawford County jail.

Matt Price of Arkansas State Police wrote in a probable cause affidavit dated Saturday. An agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted him that day and requested Price stop Stephens, 57, of Clarksville, after the sheriff left a home the agency had been watching belonging to Grace and Terry Jones. The agent explained his organization had been watching Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.

Price wrote Stephens was driving above the speed limit in his Johnson County patrol car on U.S. 71 after leaving the Jones residence. Price stopped Stephens and asked why he was in Crawford County in his patrol car. Stephens, who was out of the vehicle and disarmed of his duty weapon, said he was visiting confidential informants.

Price then asked Stephens if he had anything illegal in his patrol car, to which Stephens admitted he had three oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and marijuana butter, according to the affidavit. Stephens' vehicle was searched after Stephens was handcuffed and another FBI agent began talking with him. Authorities found the oxycodone, marijuana and about 9 ounces of marijuana butter, as well as two hydrocodone pills.

FBI agents interviewed Stephens and Grace and Terry Jones, Price wrote. Stephens reportedly admitted to getting the marijuana products and pills from his confidential informants while Grace and Terry Jones admitted to making and selling Stephens the marijuana product.

Authorities searched the Jones' home after getting a warrant and found six marijuana plants, prescription oxycodone and hydrocodone and multiple guns. Grace and Terry Jones were also both arrested and taken to the Crawford County jail.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock office, confirmed Monday the agency was involved in Stephens' arrest and has an ongoing investigation pertaining to him. However, Hagan couldn't disclose any additional details about the investigation.

Stephens was booked into the county jail Saturday night on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and speeding, according to a detention deputy Monday. He was released on a $25,000 bond that same night.

An arraignment for Stephens hasn't been set as of Monday afternoon, according to the Crawford County prosecutor.

Stephens remains Johnson County's sheriff, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Monday.



