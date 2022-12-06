Springdale educator wins 2022 assistant principal of the year award





SPRINGDALE -- Patricia Athey of Hunt Elementary School was announced Monday as the state's 2022 elementary assistant principal of the year.

Athey has been Hunt's assistant principal since 2017, according to a news release from the School District. Mike Mertens, assistant executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, presented the award to Athey during a school assembly Monday.

"This award is in appreciation of your exemplary leadership in providing outstanding educational opportunities to the children of Springdale School District and for your distinguished service as an educational leader in Arkansas," Mertens told Athey at the assembly, according to the release.

The award is presented annually to an Arkansas elementary school assistant principal who has succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students and is acknowledged by peers for exemplary contributions to the profession, according to a news release from the association. Athey has worked to develop the school's Multi-Tiered Systems of Support and to expand access to school-based therapy, the association's release states.

Athey also invests her personal time and resources to support all students, regardless of what academic, emotional or physical needs may exist, said Jared Cleveland, the district's superintendent.

"Her focus on the whole child is a major factor in the success of Hunt Elementary," Cleveland said. "Her demeanor, character and brilliance make her one of those rare educational unicorns. I find Mrs. Athey to be a constant learner, a focused leader and a builder of trust among all stakeholders."



