Springdale man arrested in connection with beating, killing wife’s puppy





SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man was arrested Saturday in connection with killing his wife's puppy.

Jakarey Thomas, 35, of 2219 Victoria St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty. Thomas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

According to a preliminary report from the Springdale Police Department, officers were called to 2219 Victoria St. at 9:02 a.m. Saturday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Jasmine Bass told officers she had been asleep when she heard her husband, Thomas, yelling at her puppy. Bass said she walked into the living room and saw Thomas pinning the puppy down with a decorative metal rod. Bass said Thomas "yelled at the puppy to shut up and proceeded to kick the puppy," according to the report.

The puppy wound up under the couch, Bass said, so Thomas lifted the couch up and "stomped on the puppy until he went silent," according to the report. Bass told police that Thomas said, "I hope the little b**** is dead."

Bass said Thomas had been violent toward her in the recent past so she left the home with her children and called the police. According to police, Springdale Animal Control was called to pick up the puppy and indicated the dog's head "appeared to be caved in."



