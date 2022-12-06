BASEBALL

Dickey-Stephens Park going cashless in 2023

The Arkansas Travelers announced on Friday that Dickey-Stephens Park will become a cash-free facility starting in 2023 for all events -- including Travelers games, other baseball games and non-baseball events.

Cash will still be accepted at the Travelers' official parking lot, but cards may be used to pay to park. These cards will be accepted at all concession stands and the gift shop but will not be accepted at the box office. Cash will be used to purchase gift cards that can be used at concession stands and the gift store, per a Travelers press release.

Fans may purchase a gift card either online in advance or in person at the ballpark.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Broyles Award ceremony today

The Broyles Award, given annually to the top college football assistant coach, will be presented today at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The five finalists for the award are Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who was named the head coach at South Florida on Sunday.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and guests will be seated by 11:15 a.m. The award presentation will be televised by KATV, Channel 7, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services