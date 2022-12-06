Three people facing various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Kevin Whitaker, 37, of 401 Oakland Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana). Whitaker was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Michael Boyd, 35, of 16275 Sycamore Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Boyd was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Holly Stormont, 32, of 1643 N. Dartmouth Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with robbery. Stormont was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.