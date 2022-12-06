Top transfer D-lineman looking to visit Arkansas

One of the top defensive linemen in the transfer portal is looking to set up a visit to Arkansas.

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye said he plans to set up everything Wednesday with a visit to Fayetteville in mind.

Adeleye, 6-4 and 290 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday and soon had Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan State, Missouri, TCU and others extend offers.

He redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and started twice in 2022 with 6 tackles and 3 quarterback hurries.

He played at Katy (Texas) Tompkins and was rated an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 6 defensive end and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2021 class.