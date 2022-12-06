Two die in crashes on state highways

Two people died in separate vehicle wrecks on Arkansas highways Saturday and Sunday, according to preliminary reports from police.

A Memphis man was killed Sunday after being struck by a tractor-trailer in St. Francis County.

Sircrease Brooks, 45, was a passenger in a vehicle that was parked on the south shoulder of Interstate 40 after running out of gas.

Brooks was said to be putting gas in the vehicle just after 3 p.m. Sunday when the eastbound truck struck him and the disabled vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The condition of other passengers in the disabled vehicle were not included in the preliminary report from the police.

The road conditions were described as clear and dry.

An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident near Magnolia, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jordan Samuels of El Dorado was driving eastbound on U.S. 82 just after 2 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

No other individuals were involved or harmed, according to the report.

The conditions of the road were described as clear and wet at the time of the accident.