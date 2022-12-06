Wake Forest DB expects to set up Arkansas trip soon

Former Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes is expected to set up a visit to Arkansas soon.

He posted to Twitter on Dec. 1 his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal and officially entered Monday.

He reports offers from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, Washington, Baylor, West Virginia and others.

Holmes, 5-11 and 175 pounds, was a consensus 3-star recruit out of Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, La., in the 2020 class. He initially chose the Demon Deacons over Colorado, Washington State and other schools.

Holmes played in 11 games this season as a sophomore and recorded 23 tackles and 9 pass breakups.

Holmes saw action in 13 games as a redshirt freshman and had 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups and 1 interception during the 2021 season.

Holmes played in 3 games as a freshman and returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown against Syracuse.