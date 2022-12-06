Walmart, NBC set for shopping show

Walmart Inc. and NBCUniversal have teamed to air a live shopping show at 8 p.m. Thursday on E! Online.

According to Walmart, the half-hour show, “LivE! for the Holiday Season,” will feature popular Christmas gifts. Besides being able to buy the items during the show, viewers can also ask the hosts and guests questions about the products.

For those who miss the live show, it can be viewed on demand by Peacock subscribers on its Holiday Hub between Saturday and Dec. 22.

“The future of livestream shopping is bright, and we are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers in new dynamic and immersive environments,” said Sarah Henry, Walmart’s head of content, influencer and commerce.

Walmart has tested livestream shopping over the last two years, using various social media channels and other platforms. Its first shoppable livestream venture debuted in December 2020 on TikTok.

Walmart has tested livestream shopping on Twitter and Facebook, and has its own shoppable channels on YouTube and at Walmartshoplive.com.



