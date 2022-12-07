$16.75 million Bentonville library expansion plan gets city panel approval

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the large-scale development plan that will expand the public library.

Plans call for a 22,975-square-foot addition to the library's 38,500 square feet at a cost of $16.75 million.

Officials will work through a revised estimate this month with plans to go out for bid in January. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

The Planning Commission vote was 7-0.

A needs assessment from Minneapolis-based MSR Design originally proposed 65,055 square feet -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- for just under $15 million. The needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The rising cost of construction material pushed the price tag higher, said Library Director Hadi Dudley and Kristilyn Vercruysse with MSR Design. MSR Design produced alternate plans, Dudley said.

The expansion will be approximately 22 feet tall at its highest point, generally matching the scale of the existing structure, according to planning documents.

The library opened Oct. 30, 2006, at 405 S. Main St. It was a $9 million project. The foundation raised $7 million in donations, and the city committed $2 million, Dudley said.

Also approved was the large-scale plan for North Walton Multi-Family Development at 220 N. Walton Blvd.

Dunn & Davis Townhomes LLC is the applicant. The site is a little over an acre and a half.

Plans show a 13,700-square-foot multifamily structure at the southeast corner of the site, as well as a 1,015-square-foot clubhouse/commercial space at the north side of the property, according to planning documents.

In old business, the Jon P. Simpson Trust received an amended rezoning from agricultural to medium-high density multifamily residential at Arkansas 112 and West Scroggins Road. General commercial was dropped from the rezoning request.

The site is just over 50 acres, according to planning documents.

Also, in old business, the rezoning of land for a planned venture at East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard was tabled by the Planning Commission at the applicant's request.

Attorney Bill Watkins, representing applicants Dalton and Linda Lott, told the commission at technical review before the meeting that he would request the item be tabled indefinitely as new plans are worked on.

Tuesday's planning documents show a mix of retail, office and multifamily housing units on 7.07 acres.

Public comment was still held after Watkins asked the item be tabled. A few residents voiced concerns about increased traffic on East Battlefield Boulevard and other nearby streets along with possible drainage problems and flooding potential.

The Planning Commission in October tabled the proposed development on the city's east side after several residents spoke out against the proposal.

It was the last Planning Commission meeting of the year. There will be an administration meeting Dec. 13.

More News None

Rezoning requests

In new business, the Bentonville Planning Commission on Tuesday worked through several rezoning requests.

• Halff Associates for Joe Thompson was approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1005 N.W. A St.

• Pinnacle Villas LLC was approved for a rezoning from general commercial to mixed-use commercial at 201 S.E. 22nd St.

• Mammoth Properties LLC was approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 101 N.E. Seventh St.

• 1208 SW Horizon LLC was approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to an amended request of downtown mixed-use residential at 509 S.E. C St.

• Ken Ehret was approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1169 N.E. Monroe St.

• Patrick Nowlin was approved for a rezoning from agricultural to residential estate at the northwest corner of Southwest Barron Road and Southwest Lee Harris Road.

• Jared and Sonia Faciszewski were approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 107 N.E. Park St.

• Ozelton Family Trust was approved for a rezoning from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 306 N.W. Seventh St.

• RLP Developments LLC was approved for a rezoning from agricultural to low-density single-family residential east of Piercy Road and Southwest Barron Road.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



