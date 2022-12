Hot Springs, 1907: "We are here enjoying the springs and wish you were here with us." Thomas Cockburn, apparently seen here, added more than a hundred ostriches to his 22-acre farm on Whittington Ave. in 1900, and opened a tourist attraction. Cockburn would sometimes drive the ostrich wagon around town to the delight of visitors. The attraction closed in 1953.

