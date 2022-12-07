Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s trustees terminate 2 stock market investment managers, bond manager

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's investments fell in value by $783 million to $18.9 billion in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 but have rebounded since then, according to the system's investment consultant.

The teacher retirement system's investments were valued at roughly $19.9 billion as of Tuesday system Executive Director Clint Rhoden said Tuesday.

The system's fiscal years start July 1, and the value of the system's investments have bounced back and forth widely along with the stock and bond investments markets. The system is state government's largest retirement system with more than 100,000 working and retired members.

Amid volatility in investment markets, the system's trustees on Monday voted to terminate two stock market investment managers managing a total of $1.2 billion for the system and one bond manager managing about $360 million for the system, and shift these funds for management by other investment managers based on the recommendations of the system's investment consultant Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

The trustees voted to terminate New York-based D.E. Shaw, which managed $791 million for the system in the investment manager's world alpha extension fund as of Sept. 30, and Boston-based Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, which managed about $416 million for the system in a global all-country stock market allocation as of Sept. 30.

They authorized the investment of about $800 million of these funds managed by the two terminated stock market investment managers with Boston-based Arrowstreet's global equity alpha extension fund and the use of the remaining funds to ensure adequate stock market index fund investments and better balance active risk contribution.

The trustees voted to terminate bond manager Boston-based Putnam, which managed $363 million for the system in its absolute return fixed income fund as of Sept. 30, and split the funds between existing bond managers Boston-based Loomis Sayles and Indianapolis-based Reams. Among other things, reallocating the assets between Loomis Sayles and Reams offers the portfolio higher-yielding prospects, the investment consultant said.

Danny Knight of Sherwood, chairman of the system's board of trustees, praised the recommendation changes to the system's investment portfolio.

"Hopefully, they work out," he said.

In other action, the trustees authorized up to $170 million in additional private equity and infrastructure investments and gave the system's staff the green light to pursue class action securities litigation against Olaplex Holdings Inc. if the staff determines that to do so is in the best interests of system.

Rhoden said Olaplex manufactures luxury hair care products and sells them to large distributors and retail chains, and the system invested in the company through the company's initial public offering conducted in September 2021 at a cost of about $21 per share.

After a series of disclosures by Olaplex beginning in the spring of 2023, the price of Olaplex shares declined further to below $5 by October, and the system's estimated losses are about $3.3 million, he said.

Asked which securities monitoring firm the system is working with on the potential litigation, Rhoden said "it has not been decided yet."

INVESTMENTS

In fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, the system's investments dropped in value by $1.4 billion to $19.7 amid the declining stock and bond market. That performance was aided by the system earlier this year netting $507.4 million out of a $642.8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed in July 2020 in federal court seeking to recover losses that the system claimed it incurred as a result of negligence and breaches of fiduciary and contractual duties by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LCC and related defendants.

The system's investment losses in fiscal 2022 came after the system's investments gained in value by $4.5 billion in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, to $21.1 billion amid a stock market boom.

In the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the system's investment consultant Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting reported that the system's investments declined in value from $19.7 billion to $18.9 billion.

The system's investment return for the quarter is minus-2.7%, which ranked among the top 6% of public pension systems with more than $1 billion in investments across the nation, the consultant reported.

The system's return for the past year is minus-6.9%, which ranked among the top 8% of public pension systems with more $1 billion in investments, according to Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

The consultant said the system's average investment return over the past five years is 6.6% a year -- which is among the top 8% of the nation's public pension systems with more than $1 billion in investments-- and the system's average return over the past 10 years is 8.5% a year -- which ranks among the top 4% of public pension systems with more than $1 billion in investments.

The system's current target rate of investment return is 7.25% after the trustees voted to reduce it from 7.5% in November 2021.

According to the investment consultant, the value of the system's various investments and their respective investment returns in the quarter that started July 1 and ended Sept. 30 included:

• $9.6 billion in stock market investments with an investment return of minus-5.3%.

• $2.9 billion in private equity investments with an investment return of plus-0.2%.

• $2.8 billion in bond investments with an investment return of minus-2.7%.

• $1.5 billion in real estate investments with an investment return of plus-2.8%.

• $916 million in opportunistic/alternative investment with an investment return of plus-1.9%.

• $379 million in infrastructure investments with an investment return of plus-2.2%.

• $331 million in timber investments with an investment return of plus-2.6%.

• $245 million in agriculture investments with an investment return of plus-3.5%.

But Kate Comstock of Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting said the system's investment performance was better in October and November.

Based on a preliminary report for the month of October, the value of the system's investments increased from $18.95 billion to $19.57 billion with an investment return of plus-3.5% for the month, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting reported.

That report reflects only changes in the values of the system's stock, bond and opportunistic/alternative investments in October, but not changes in the values of real estate, timber, agriculture, infrastructure and private equity investments for the month that aren't available yet, according to the consultant.

On Monday, the trustees also authorized the following investments:

• Up to $50 million in euros in the Netherlands-based DIF Infrastructure VII Cooperatief U.A. and DIF VII SCSp collectively known as the DIF Infrastructure Fund VII, a core infrastructure fund that will invest in high-quality, public-private partnership projects including toll roads, regulated utilities and renewable energy projects.

• Up to $30 million in San Francisco-based Alpine Investors IX L.P., a buyout fund that will invest in small and lower middle market software and services companies.

• Up to $30 million in the Franklin Park Venture Capital Opportunity Fund L.P., a fund of funds managed by Franklin Park investing in later stage venture capital private equity funds. Pennsylvania-based Franklin Park is the system's private equity consultant.

• Up to $30 million in the Franklin Park International Fund XI L.P., a fund of funds managed by Franklin Park investing in international private equity funds.

• Up to $30 million in the Franklin Park Corporate Finance Access Fund II L.P., a fund of funds managed by Franklin Park investing in smaller buyout, growth and turnaround private equity funds.

LATEST ACTUARY REPORT

As of June 30, 2022, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $4.36 billion with a projected payoff period of 26 years, according to a report presented Monday by system actuary Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co.

As of June 30, 2021, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $4.64 billion with a projected payoff period of 32 years.

Unfunded liabilities are the amount by which the system's liabilities outstrip an actuarial value of the system's assets. Actuaries often compare the projected payoff period for unfunded liabilities to a mortgage on a house.

As of June 30, 2022, Gabriel said the system's actuarial accrued liabilities totaled $24.69 billion, so the system is 82% funded with $4.36 billion in unfunded liabilities.

The actuary phases in recognition of investment gains and losses over a four-year period for actuarial purposes in an attempt to stabilize the rate charged to system employers.

If the fiscal 2023 market return is very unfavorable, any remaining investment gains from fiscal 2021 could be fully offset, causing the projected payoff period for the system's unfunded liabilities to increase substantially, the actuary advised.

In the future, risk management for the system may involve a reduction in the system's target rate of return of 7.25%, Gabriel reported.

As of June 30, 2022, the system had 68,127 working members not on the deferred retirement plan with an average age of 44.1 years, average service of 10.2 years and average salary of $43,758 a year that's a 2% increase over June 30, 2021, Gabriel reported.

The system also had 3,251 working deferred retirement members with an average salary of $66,877 a year.

As of June 30, 2022, the system had 52,748 retired members receiving an average retirement benefit of $24,527 a year, according to Gabriel.

In February, the system's trustees voted to increase the employer contribution rate from 14.75% to 15% of payroll and increase the rate charged to employees who pay into the system from 6.75% to 7% of their salary. These increases became effective July 1 of this year.

In fiscal 2022, employers paid $477.9 million into the system at a rate of 14.75% while working members contributed $181.8 million at a rate of 6.75% of their salaries, according to Rhoden.

In 2017, trustees implemented several measures to raise money and cut costs over several years in response to the system reducing its target rate of return from 8% to 7.5% a year at that time. In fiscal 2019, the employer contribution rate was 14% of payroll and the rate charged to members who pay into the system was 6% of salary. The rate increases in February are the final ones from 2017 to raise the rates by 0.25% a year.