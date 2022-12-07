ASU’s Beck Center gets new leader

Jana Haskins -- who spent 12 years with St. Bernards Medical Center, most recently in its Counseling Center -- has been appointed as the new director of the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, an official announced Tuesday.

Haskins succeeds Lynda Nash, who retired earlier this year. Nash had been director since 2013.

The Beck Center serves prior or current military personnel and their families within ASU and external communities. Services include resources to access the higher education experience, resources for counseling, personal rehabilitation, advocacy, financial assistance and support for veterans to achieve their post-military service goals.

Scott Gordon, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, said Haskins brings to the position high energy, experience and longstanding ties to ASU and the greater Jonesboro area.

"Moreover, she comes from a military family, which fuels her strong passion to enhance the health and welfare of veterans, active military members and their families at A-State as well as in Northeast Arkansas and beyond," Gordon said.

He added, "We are forever grateful for Lynda Nash's past decade of excellent leadership as director, which built the center into what it is today. We look forward to further expanding upon that vision under Haskins' leadership as director."

Haskins has experience as a therapist and clinical director with clinics and groups in the Northeast Arkansas region. She has been an adjunct professor in the ASU social work program since 2015. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in social work from ASU, Haskins earned her master's degree at the University of Tennessee.

"I am so excited to be part of the Pack at A-State. My short time as director of the Beck Center for Veterans has been nothing short of amazing," Haskins said in a news release. "I look forward to working with everyone and watching the growth and progress of the Beck Center and the increase of veterans served."

The Beck Center website is https://www.astate.edu/a/beck-center/.