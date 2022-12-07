Bonanza mayor’s daughter charged with stealing more than $38,000 from city

FORT SMITH -- The daughter of the mayor of Bonanza was charged Tuesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars while she worked for the city.

Laurie Lynn Denham, 57, of Bonanza was charged with one count of theft of property exceeding $25,000, a class B felony, according to a news release from county Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. She was arrested Monday after Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor on Nov. 23 found probable cause existed for the arrest. Bond was set at $3,500.

Denham will be arraigned today at 9 a.m., Shue said.

Dwight Roam of the Arkansas State Police wrote in an arrest affidavit signed Nov. 22 that Denham was employed as Bonanza's treasurer between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 8 of this year.

Auditors who were conducting a legislative audit on Bonanza asked Denham to provide documentation of the city's expenses. They noticed "many discrepancies" in which the documents differed from the original documents a bank provided, according to the affidavit. This led to the auditors further investigating the matter, as well as requesting a criminal investigation.

The investigation reportedly revealed Denham issued extra checks to herself from Bonanza's accounts "over and above" her normal weekly paychecks between 2018 and Aug. 8, according to Roam.

"In some cases, the city documents showed to be paid out to different entities than what was listed on the bank statements," Roam wrote. "The auditors discovered that this was because the checks were altered in the city database after the checks were deposited in the bank."

Roam said multiple checks were missing from the audit as well, and some of the information provided to the auditors was covered or redacted so as to hide whom checks were paying.

Bonanza's Staples credit card was also used to purchase "numerous" e-gift cards from stores such as JCPenney, Ulta Beauty and Bed Bath & Beyond that were delivered to Denham's personal email account. These gift cards totaled $21,334.

Denham was interviewed Aug. 8, according to Roam. The legislative audit put the actual amount of salary overpayments to Denham as Bonanza's administrative assistant at $16,708, bringing her reported total of unauthorized disbursements to $38,042.

"Although the audit disclosed an additional $178,874 in unaccounted for funds ($173,404 in undeposited water bill payments and $5,470 in undeposited manual receipts), the only items that are directly attributable to the defendant are the $38,042 in unauthorized disbursements," Roam wrote.

The state Legislative Joint Auditing Committee questioned Elmer Nelson, Bonanza's mayor, about the audit findings during a meeting Friday. Nelson told the committee he was "totally unaware" of the reported discrepancies during the time frame in question.

Senior auditor Jimmy Locke said prior-year shortage findings that covered 2012 through 2016 involved unauthorized salary payments by Denham to herself.

"These findings were referred to the prosecuting attorney, and the administrative assistant pleaded guilty to theft by deception and paid restitution in full in 2017," Locke said.

Nelson said after Denham was cited the first time, Bonanza's City Council unanimously voted to reinstate her as administrative assistant.

Locke told committee members it should be noted Nelson, who was elected in 2016, is Denham's father. Denham also was employed as Bonanza's administrative assistant until November.

The investigation by the Arkansas State Police, the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing, according to Shue.