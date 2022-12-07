Trevon Brazile to miss rest of Razorbacks' 2022-23 season

FAYETTEVILLE — Ninth-ranked Arkansas will be without sophomore Trevon Brazile for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Razorbacks announced Wednesday that Brazile suffered a torn ACL in the Razorbacks’ 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro on Tuesday. He will have surgery later this month, according to a release.

The injury occurred at the 7:30 mark of the first half after Brazile drove to his right from the three-point line. The 6-10 forward’s right leg bent awkwardly and he immediately collapsed to the floor.

Arkansas recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer and strength and conditioning coach Dave Richardson helped Brazile off the floor.

Brazile returned to the team’s bench for the second half of the game, but he did not play after halftime.

A transfer from Missouri, Brazile was one of the Razorbacks’ main offensive pieces in the season’s early stages. He was averaging 13.3 points on 50% shooting and 6.5 rebounds ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Last Saturday, Brazile scored a career-high 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting in Arkansas’ 41-point win over San Jose State.

Bleacher Report has projected Brazile as the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.