OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Carrot-Barley Soup flavor combo a real winner





I try not to write about recipes that I have mixed feelings about. I don't want anyone wasting their time and money to make something that turns into a bowl of disappointment. So I was reluctant to write about this soup recipe from a recent Milk Street newsletter.

I was intrigued by the combination of flavors — carrots, barley, lemon, turmeric, herbs and, most surprisingly, dried cranberries.

Dried cranberries in a soup was wholly unexpected and the picture that accompanied the recipe in the newsletter (see it here, arkansasonline.com/127carrotbarley) was so appealing.

The recipe came together easily and quickly with the most time consuming part being prepping the leeks and the carrots.

It smelled divine as it cooked. So this recipe definitely gets top marks for intrigue, ease and enticing aroma. The low mark: texture.

The texture, if you can't tell from my photo, was a bit disjointed with thick blobs of barley, shredded carrots and leeks forming islands in a flavorful, but watery broth.

Speaking of flavor, that combination of carrots, barley, lemon, turmeric, herbs and dried cranberries was absolutely delicious. The sweet-tart pop of cranberry was the perfect complement to the toasty barley and earthy carrots and leek. I used tiny mint leaves from my herb garden for the herbs.

It's that flavor combination that makes this recipe worth sharing.

Carrot-Barley Soup

2 /3 cup quick-cooking barley

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 medium carrots, peeled and finely shredded

1 medium leek, dark green top discarded, white and light green parts finely chopped, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

5 tablespoons chopped dried cranberries, divided use

¼ cup full-fat sour cream, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Chopped fresh dill, flat-leaf parsley or mint, to serve

In a large saucepan over medium-high, toast the barley, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Set the pan over medium and add the oil, carrots, leek and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the turmeric and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the broth and barley. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then reduce to medium-low, cover and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer, until the barley is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Off heat, stir in 3 tablespoons of the cranberries.

In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream and 1/3 cup of the soup, then slowly whisk this mixture back into the soup. Let stand for 5 minutes, then stir in the lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and serve, passing sour cream, dill and the remaining cranberries on the side.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Tuesday Nights at Milk Street newsletter



