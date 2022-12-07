Chiefs report on PB projects

The Pine Bluff Development & Planning Committee, chaired by council member Bruce Lockett, met Tuesday with various department heads to receive updates on projects.

Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Chandra Griffin reported a total of 44 demolitions for the year, 12 of them initiated by the owners.

The projected construction site for the go-kart track at 2100 E. Harding Ave. has construction fencing up with debris being removed in preparation for Thursday's scheduled groundbreaking.

Lockett informed Griffin that the Inspection and Zoning department had not received the paperwork detailing construction details and felt the groundbreaking would be premature before getting the approval from the department.

Construction fencing for the Sixth Avenue and Main Street Plaza is expected to go up soon. Griffin said the roof project at 216 Main Street spearheaded by Community Development is complete.

She said Urban Renewal will remove debris, and the building will be ready to show potential investors.

Griffin said she was appreciative of the partnerships with both Community Development and Code Enforcement.

Inspection and Zoning submitted legislation that will adopt the 2021 Arkansas fire, building and residential codes.

Currently the department is operating out of the 2012 codes, and though there are not many major changes, officials state by January they need to operate under the latest versions of the codes.

The legislation will be sent to the full council with a "do pass" recommendation.

An ordinance was submitted by the Planning Commission to approve an application for a private club at 1520 S. Main St.

Man Cave Cigars LLC is a cigar lounge currently, with a beer premise license. Owner Lumond Rhodes Jr. is asking for a private club license because he is trying to obtain Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) approval for mixed-drink sales on the premises, which requires a private club designation.

According to officials, private clubs need to be approved by the local city council.

The ordinance will be sent to the full council with a "do pass."