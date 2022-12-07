UAPB sets groundbreaking

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the UAPB Student Engagement Center at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16. The event will be held at the STEM Conference Center, 1530 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, according to a news release.

The student engagement center is supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Post-secondary Education, Strengthening Institutions, Title III, Part B, Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program.

The community is invited to view the ceremony which will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/uapbtelevision. Details: development@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8701.

Chamber slates Lunch & Learn

A Lunch & Learn session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The session will be in rooms A&B, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

The guest speaker will be Stephanie Ezell, donor recruitment director for the Arkansas Blood Institute. Lunch is $10 and it's sponsored by the institute. Reservations are required at vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Dec. 12 in the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St.

Participants are asked to let the staff know if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Dec. 12 -- Ham and potato soup, grilled cheese triangles, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Dec. 13 -- Baked pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Dec. 14 -- Glazed chicken, green beans, creamed carrots, eggnog pound cake, and milk.

Dec. 15 -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Dec. 16 -- Hamburger and bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.