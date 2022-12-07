Conway girls pound visiting Marion

CONWAY -- The Conway Lady Wampus Cats forced 27 Marion turnovers and connected on 10 of 23 three-pointers on Tuesday night to earn an 80-40 victory at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Emerie Bohanon and Chloe Clardy paced the Conway attack with 14 points apiece, while Savannah Scott chipped in with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Marion senior forward Alyse Holliman recorded a game-high 16 points with eight rebounds. Kiera Neal was the only other Lady Patriot in double figures, scoring 13.

Conway won the rebounding battle 43-28.

Holliman scored Marion's (2-4) first four points to stake the visitors to an early 4-3 lead, but that's when Conway (8-1) hit Marion with a 12-0 run, fueled by five turnovers, to claim a 15-4 lead and force a Marion timeout.

Clardy hit a pair of layups in that stretch before hitting teammate Alexis Cox for a driving layup. A Clardy three-pointer capped the run following the Marion timeout, and Conway enjoyed a 23-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Wampus Cats jumped Marion with a 9-0 spurt to open the second quarter as the lead hit 32-10.

Conway took a 30-point lead (47-17) when Samyah Jordan hit from long range with 1:18 left in the first half, while Amiyah Taylor made a three-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer and the Lady Wampus Cats led 53-19 at halftime.

Conway forced 19 Marion turnovers by intermission while shooting 21 of 42 from the floor. The Lady Wampus Cats made eight of 14 shots from three-point range before halftime.

The Lady Wampus Cats closed the third quarter on an 11-3 run behind baskets from Clardy, Scott, Cox, and a pair of free throws by Jelani Davis.

Conway led 72-33 entering the fourth quarter.