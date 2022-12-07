Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conway girls pound visiting Marion

by Chuck Livingston Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:54 a.m.

CONWAY -- The Conway Lady Wampus Cats forced 27 Marion turnovers and connected on 10 of 23 three-pointers on Tuesday night to earn an 80-40 victory at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Emerie Bohanon and Chloe Clardy paced the Conway attack with 14 points apiece, while Savannah Scott chipped in with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Marion senior forward Alyse Holliman recorded a game-high 16 points with eight rebounds. Kiera Neal was the only other Lady Patriot in double figures, scoring 13.

Conway won the rebounding battle 43-28.

Holliman scored Marion's (2-4) first four points to stake the visitors to an early 4-3 lead, but that's when Conway (8-1) hit Marion with a 12-0 run, fueled by five turnovers, to claim a 15-4 lead and force a Marion timeout.

Clardy hit a pair of layups in that stretch before hitting teammate Alexis Cox for a driving layup. A Clardy three-pointer capped the run following the Marion timeout, and Conway enjoyed a 23-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Wampus Cats jumped Marion with a 9-0 spurt to open the second quarter as the lead hit 32-10.

Conway took a 30-point lead (47-17) when Samyah Jordan hit from long range with 1:18 left in the first half, while Amiyah Taylor made a three-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer and the Lady Wampus Cats led 53-19 at halftime.

Conway forced 19 Marion turnovers by intermission while shooting 21 of 42 from the floor. The Lady Wampus Cats made eight of 14 shots from three-point range before halftime.

The Lady Wampus Cats closed the third quarter on an 11-3 run behind baskets from Clardy, Scott, Cox, and a pair of free throws by Jelani Davis.

Conway led 72-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Print Headline: Conway girls pound visiting Marion

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT