Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper lifts WCHS to defeat Maumelle

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:34 a.m.

In Morrilton, Khamani Cooper scored 33 points and lifted Watson Chapel High School to a 63-58 win over Maumelle on Monday in the Petit Jean Basketball Classic. Cooper was 1 rebound away from a double-double. The senior guard also had 5 assists. Xavier Nelson also scored 11 points for the Wildcats (5-4), who will take on Sylvan Hills at 5:15 p.m. in Morrilton. The winner will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the loser will compete in the third-place final at 3 p.m. Saturday. In Tuesday's games, White Hall defeated El Dorado 67-52, and Pine Bluff beat Lake Hamilton 66-48, both games starting out 5A-South Conference play. Dollarway beat Camden Harmony Grove 54-39 in the Conference 3A-8 opener.

GIRLS

Lake Hamilton 42, Pine Bluff 28

In Pearcy, Caitlyn Darrough made 3 of the Fillies' 6 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points, but the Lady Wolves (1-5, 1-0 in 5A-South) proved too strong in picking up their first win of the season. Nancy Coffman scored 20 points and Brooklyn Broughton had 13 points for Lake Hamilton. Pine Bluff fell to 0-5 and 0-1, and will take on Greenbrier at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Cabot Classic. Also Tuesday, Camden Harmony Grove beat Dollarway 56-23.

Print Headline: Cooper lifts WCHS to defeat Maumelle

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT