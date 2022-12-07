Cooper lifts WCHS to defeat Maumelle

In Morrilton, Khamani Cooper scored 33 points and lifted Watson Chapel High School to a 63-58 win over Maumelle on Monday in the Petit Jean Basketball Classic. Cooper was 1 rebound away from a double-double. The senior guard also had 5 assists. Xavier Nelson also scored 11 points for the Wildcats (5-4), who will take on Sylvan Hills at 5:15 p.m. in Morrilton. The winner will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the loser will compete in the third-place final at 3 p.m. Saturday. In Tuesday's games, White Hall defeated El Dorado 67-52, and Pine Bluff beat Lake Hamilton 66-48, both games starting out 5A-South Conference play. Dollarway beat Camden Harmony Grove 54-39 in the Conference 3A-8 opener.

GIRLS

Lake Hamilton 42, Pine Bluff 28

In Pearcy, Caitlyn Darrough made 3 of the Fillies' 6 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points, but the Lady Wolves (1-5, 1-0 in 5A-South) proved too strong in picking up their first win of the season. Nancy Coffman scored 20 points and Brooklyn Broughton had 13 points for Lake Hamilton. Pine Bluff fell to 0-5 and 0-1, and will take on Greenbrier at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Cabot Classic. Also Tuesday, Camden Harmony Grove beat Dollarway 56-23.